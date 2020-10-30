Pinnacle West Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Earnings

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) today reported consolidated net income attributable to common shareholders for the 2020 third quarter of $346.4 million, or $3.07 per diluted share. This result compares with net income of $312.3 million, or $2.77 per share, for the same period a year ago.

For a second consecutive quarter, hotter-than-normal weather was the primary driver in the quarter-over-quarter improvement, increasing revenues, net of fuel and purchased power costs, by $29.3 million (after-tax), or $0.26 per share, compared to 2019’s third-quarter. Strong customer growth of 2.3% also contributed to the company’s revenues and bottom line.

“The third quarter picked up right where the second quarter left off – with a historic run of record heat that contributed to the hottest July and August on record. In fact, this summer proved to be the hottest ever,” said Pinnacle West Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Guldner. “As a result, our customers used more energy to cool their homes and businesses than under normal weather conditions. The resulting increase in retail sales, taken together with our growing customer base, led to stronger financial results.”

Summer 2020: The Hottest on Record

According to the National Weather Service, the average high temperature in the third quarter was 108.2 degrees – an increase of 2.7% over 2019’s quarter and 3.9% over 10-year historical averages.

The number of residential cooling degree-days (a utility’s measure of the effects of weather) increased 15.9% over the same period in 2019 and was 24.7% higher than historical 10-year averages. Moreover, residential cooling degree-days for both July and August were the highest of any year since data tracking began in 1974. Similarly, September had the third-highest cooling degree-days of any year during this time span, with only 2001 and 2018 recording higher numbers.

In addition to being the hottest summer on record, 2020 daily temperatures set records across both the second and third quarters including:

14 days at or above 115 degrees, doubling the old record of 7 days set in 1974;

53 days at or above 110 degrees, which crushed 2011’s prior record of 33 days;

28 days of overnight low temperatures of 90 degrees or higher. This beat the prior record of 15 days set in 2013.

As previously reported, customers set an all-time record peak demand of 7,660 megawatts on July 30, eclipsing the previous record set in 2017 by nearly 300 megawatts. Customer peak load on six other days this summer also surpassed 2017’s previous record peak.

Operating Performance and Reliability Remain Strong

The Company’s third-quarter operating performance and reliability remained strong despite the extreme heat and regional demand for energy that, in some cases, exceeded supply. APS, however, was well prepared.

“Our employees continued to do what they do best: maintain reliable electric service for our 1.3 million customers,” Guldner said. “Our field crews consistently performed under extreme conditions, and our essential mix of baseload power plants operated exceptionally well. That execution was especially critical when this summer’s record heat strained regional energy markets, causing other utilities and system operators across the west to declare energy emergencies.”

Looking to the future, Guldner said that solid long-term planning, operational efficiencies and responsible energy policy will be increasingly critical as additional people and businesses choose to make Arizona their home. With one of the fastest growing markets in the country, the company remains focused on building a strong, sustainable energy future for Arizona that includes executing on several key initiatives. Top priorities include enhancements to customers’ direct customer care experience; execution of its clean energy commitment; and resolution of the company’s rate case filed in 2019 at the direction of the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Customer Support Broadened to Include Energy Efficiency

The challenges of 2020, from summer heat to COVID-19, led APS to further increase direct assistance to customers struggling to pay their bills.

In addition to already having pledged $8 million in pandemic relief – among the largest commitments of any utility in the country – the company extended its voluntary moratorium on service disconnections for non-payment through year-end 2020. This decision came on the heels of APS applying an automatic $100 bill credit to nearly 13,500 of its most vulnerable customers with delinquent balances -- without them needing to take any action. As of October 21, the company’s Customer Support Fund has provided APS customers with $4.3 million in bill relief.

With support of the Arizona Corporation Commission, APS also recently expanded energy efficiency programs to help customers lower their energy bills and ease the burden of unexpected costs. These programs include smart energy and weatherization improvement rebates, as well as emergency HVAC assistance.

A full list of the company’s actions in response to the pandemic is available on the Pinnacle West website, and APS customers are encouraged to visit aps.com/COVID19 for up-to-date details on available resources and support.

Financial Outlook

Given the impacts from significantly above-average weather year to date, the company increased its 2020 consolidated earnings guidance to $4.95 to $5.15 per diluted share from a previously disclosed range of $4.75 to $4.95 per share.

Key factors and assumptions underlying the 2020 outlook can be found in the third-quarter 2020 earnings presentation slides at pinnaclewest.com/investors.

General Information

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $20 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity, and 6,200 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

Earnings per share amounts in this news release are based on average diluted common shares outstanding. For more information on Pinnacle West’s operating statistics and earnings, please visit pinnaclewest.com/investors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenues $ 1,254,501 $ 1,190,787 $ 2,846,021 $ 2,800,818 Operating Expenses Fuel and purchased power 353,171 344,862 780,074 817,672 Operations and maintenance 236,971 238,582 677,681 711,759 Depreciation and amortization 152,696 149,450 459,257 445,531 Taxes other than income taxes 54,978 53,809 168,514 163,989 Other expenses 1,677 794 3,191 1,904 Total 799,493 787,497 2,088,717 2,140,855 Operating Income 455,008 403,290 757,304 659,963 Other Income (Deductions) Allowance for equity funds used during construction 8,144 5,917 24,652 24,677 Pension and other postretirement non-service credits - net 14,118 5,752 42,171 17,240 Other income 13,881 15,191 42,888 35,245 Other expense (5,838) (5,740) (14,426) (14,448) Total 30,305 21,120 95,285 62,714 Interest Expense Interest charges 61,497 57,481 183,421 175,599 Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction (4,663) (3,486) (13,488) (14,645) Total 56,834 53,995 169,933 160,954 Income Before Income Taxes 428,479 370,415 682,656 561,723 Income Taxes 77,234 53,266 98,086 72,764 Net Income 351,245 317,149 584,570 488,959 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,873 4,873 14,620 14,620 Net Income Attributable To Common Shareholders $ 346,372 $ 312,276 $ 569,950 $ 474,339 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 112,679 112,463 112,639 112,408 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 112,987 112,746 112,912 112,739 Earnings Per Weighted-Average Common Share Outstanding Net income attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 3.07 $ 2.78 $ 5.06 $ 4.22 Net income attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 3.07 $ 2.77 $ 5.05 $ 4.21

