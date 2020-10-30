 

DSS Promotes Todd Macko to Interim CFO

Macko brings 25 years of public and corporate accounting experience to role

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced Todd D. Macko has been promoted to interim Chief Financial Officer effective October 28, 2020.

Mr. Macko is a Certified Public Accountant with over 25 years of financial management, corporate strategy, and executive business leadership, and brings a wealth of experience to his role at DSS with strengths in financial planning, analysis, business process re-engineering, budgeting, financial reporting systems, project evaluation, mergers and acquisitions, and treasury and capital management.

Mr. Macko previously served as the Vice President of Finance of DSS. As the VP of Finance, Mr. Macko’s responsibilities included assisting DSS’s Interim Chief Financial Officer in all aspects of financial and regulatory reporting. In addition, his responsibilities also included the day-to-day management of the company’s Accounting and Finance team and the financial leadership in the directing and improving of the accounting, reporting, audit, and tax activities. Prior to his role as Vice President of Finance for the Company, Mr. Macko joined the wholly owned subsidiary of DSS, Premier Packaging Corporation in January 2019, as its Vice President of Finance.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Macko served as the Corporate Controller for Baldwin Richardson Foods, a leading custom ingredients manufacturer for the food and beverage industry from November 2015 until January 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Macko served as the Controller for The Outdoor Group, Genesis Vision, Complemar Partners, and Level 3 Communications. Mr. Macko obtained is Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Rochester Institute of Technology.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Todd's diverse background step into the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “Todd’s proven strengths in financial analysis, budgeting, business strategy, and mergers and acquisitions will be tremendous assets to achieving our long-term strategy and realizing our mission to reward our shareholders by giving them the opportunity to share in the economic benefits of the companies we acquire.”

