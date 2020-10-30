Regions Financial Scheduled to Participate in the Bank of America Securities Future of Financials Conference

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to participate in the Bank of America Securities Future of Financials Conference on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Regions executives will participate in a virtual fireside chat beginning at 3:20 p.m. ET. Comments will be available via a live, listen-only webcast. To listen, visit the Investor Relations page at https://ir.regions.com. A replay will also be made available following the event.