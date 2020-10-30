 

Regions Financial Scheduled to Participate in the Bank of America Securities Future of Financials Conference

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to participate in the Bank of America Securities Future of Financials Conference on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Regions executives will participate in a virtual fireside chat beginning at 3:20 p.m. ET. Comments will be available via a live, listen-only webcast. To listen, visit the Investor Relations page at https://ir.regions.com. A replay will also be made available following the event.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $145 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

20.10.20
Regions reports third quarter 2020 earnings of $501 million, up 30 percent over the prior year, and earnings per share of $0.52, up 33 percent
16.10.20
Regions Financial Named One of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital
15.10.20
Regions Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
13.10.20
Regions Bank Announces Disaster-Recovery Financial Services Following Hurricane Delta
07.10.20
Regions Financial Scheduled to Participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
30.09.20
Regions Bank’s Kate Danella Named One of 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch in Banking and Finance by American Banker Magazine