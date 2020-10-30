Dallas Cowboys and Reliant Team up to Support Local Families, Students and Teachers Impacted by COVID-19

“In times of uncertainty and immense challenges, it’s more important than ever to come together to support our neighbors in need – and you can count on Reliant to help light the way,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. “We’re committed to supporting our fellow Texans and lifting up students and educators who are going above and beyond this school year.”

The Dallas Cowboys have teamed up with Reliant to “Power Positive Energy” with three assistance programs to help families impacted by COVID-19, as well as students and teachers who have successfully overcome the challenges presented by virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic. Reliant’s donation of $259,000 will help lift 40 families out of poverty, support local youth with $60,000 in scholarships and provide $24,000 in teacher appreciation grants.

The Salvation Army of North Texas Home Sweet Home Program

Through a mutual relationship with The Salvation Army of North Texas, the Dallas Cowboys and Reliant will provide assistance to families requiring basic financial support and social service needs as part of The Salvation Army of North Texas Home Sweet Home program. The Home Sweet Home program strives to empower families to lift themselves out of poverty by first meeting the most basic of needs – food, housing and transportation. Reliant is donating $150,000 to this program to assist and empower 40 families in need, helping lift them out of poverty and transform their lives now and into the future.

With so many North Texas families facing eviction, programs like Home Sweet Home will help neighbors on the verge of losing their homes stay off the streets and under roofs. Additionally, those enrolled in the Home Sweet Home program will receive financial assistance, life skills classes, job readiness education, and financial education. Each year, The Salvation Army of North Texas impacts more than 500 people through this in-depth program. Over the course of the next five years, The Salvation Army of North Texas will utilize programs like Home Sweet Home and others to positively impact thousands of North Texans fighting poverty every year.

College Scholarships for High School Seniors

The Dallas Cowboys and Reliant will work with Arlington ISD, Frisco ISD, and other select school districts to identify six local student-athletes – of all sports and genders – to honor with $10,000 college scholarships. The students must be on track to graduate in the spring of 2021, be nominated by their coach or teacher and meet other important qualifications. The window for nominations will open in December 2020, with a panel of Dallas Cowboys and Reliant representatives – including Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith – choosing scholarship recipients in March 2021. Funds will be paid to each winning student’s institution of higher education once he or she has committed and enrolled.