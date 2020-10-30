 

Carlex Glass Leverages SurveyMonkey Enterprise to Improve its Internal COVID-19 Communication and Keep its Worksites Safe

COVID-19 symptom-tracking and return-to-work surveys helped Carlex ensure the health of its employees while keeping productivity high, resulting in approximately $9,000 in savings per day in overtime

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey’s enterprise platform has been instrumental in helping Carlex Glass ensure the health of its employees and keep productivity high across the company throughout the pandemic, resulting in safer worksites and significant ROI. SurveyMonkey provides a mobile-friendly and automated symptom-tracking solution with advanced security features that helps businesses reopen and continue to operate safely with onsite, in-field or remote health checks.

In April 2020, Carlex Glass, a subsidiary of Japan’s Central Glass, began considering how to implement an employee wellness check-in program for its 1,800 employees across six major plants to get them back up to full capacity. The leadership team at Carlex Glass was searching for a solution that wasn’t prohibitively difficult to implement, time-consuming, or expensive – they turned to SurveyMonkey for the answer.

Carlex Glass adopted SurveyMonkey Enterprise to track coronavirus risk factors through daily surveys, providing a comprehensive view that keeps the company’s HR and pandemic oversight committee up-to-date. Carlex sent its employees a survey to begin building a stronger foundation of employee contact information, followed by a return-to-work survey with four questions built around CDC guidelines.

“SurveyMonkey has created more efficiency in our return-to-work process and a better means of communication with our team members,” said Bill Walker, chief information officer at Carlex Glass. “The level of internal communication we’ve achieved with SurveyMonkey simply wouldn’t have been possible with a fully in-person check-in process. We’ve experienced significant savings in time and investment – the overall ROI has been amazing.”

Carlex Glass’ initial round of surveys had high response rates at around 70%, with more than 17,000 responses collected to date. Walker estimates that using SurveyMonkey has saved the company $9,000 per day in overtime costs.

“Organizations everywhere are continuing to look for ways to improve their internal communications and help employees feel safe as they return-to-work,” said Leela Srinivasan, chief marketing officer at SurveyMonkey. “It’s crucial that companies have access to the tools that can help them stay agile during a crisis, and our enterprise solution is an ideal way for them to get effective symptom-tracking programs up and running immediately.”

SurveyMonkey’s symptom-tracking solution is automated and mobile-friendly, featuring a questionnaire template based on the CDC guidelines, customizable analytics, contactless screening, and smart alerts for staff that surface responses that involve health and safety risks. Designed for use in the United States, the latest version released this week adds significant automation capabilities, making it possible to manage thousands of surveys on a daily cadence. Also new is a guided setup with the company’s machine learning tool, SurveyMonkey Genius, making it simple for organizations to get started quickly.

SurveyMonkey’s Enterprise plan with optional HIPAA-compliant features also offers optional integrations with Salesforce, Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, and other tools that have helped organizations map out their COVID response. For example, the Rhode Island Department of Health is using SurveyMonkey’s Salesforce integration to help monitor COVID-19’s impact in their state. Heico Construction Group also uses SurveyMonkey Enterprise to send SMS screening surveys to their construction teams, and Ripken Baseball surveys thousands of parents who visit their baseball camp each week.

To learn more about SurveyMonkey Enterprise, visit: surveymonkey.com/enterprise.

About SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Media Contact:
pr@surveymonkey.com


