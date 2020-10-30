 

Utenos Trikotažas Group earned EUR 20.9 million in the three quarters of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 14:00  |  38   |   |   


During the first nine months of 2020, Utenos Trikotažas, the Utenos Trikotažas Group owned by SBA sold products and provided services for a total of EUR 20.9 million, i.e. 11.7 % less than a year ago when the Group’s sales revenues totalled EUR 23.7 million. The revenue of the company Utenos Trikotažas amounted to EUR 18.3 million or 11.9 % less than last year.

The sales in the largest segment of Utenos Trikotažas – contract manufacturing – in the three quarters of the year decreased by 21 % totalling EUR 14.3 million. The Group exported 74.5 % of its production.

The sales of own retail brands – UTENOS and ABOUT – of Utenos Trikotažas in nine months amounted to EUR 4.1 million and increased by 45.3 % compared to the same period last year. In this period, the sales of Šatrija, a subsidiary producing functional-technical clothing, shrunk by 10 %.

During the first nine months of 2020, the Utenos Trikotažas Group incurred pre-tax loss in the amount of EUR 446,000. At the end of Q3 2019, the Group’s profit totalled EUR 575,000. The Group’s EBITDA was EUR 744,000, i.e. 37.6% less than in the same period in 2019.

During the first nine months of 2020, the company Utenos Trikotažas incurred pre-tax loss in the amount of EUR 257,000. At the end of Q3 2019, the company earned EUR 1.6 million pre-tax profit. The company’s EBITDA was EUR 331,000, i.e. 62.3 % less than in 2019 when EBITDA was EUR 879,000.

Comment by the management

“In Q3 2020, there was a slightly recovery in contract manufacturing after a stronger downturn in Q2. The customer portfolio of Utenos Trikotažas mainly consists of strong global brands that are gradually adapting to the challenges caused by the pandemic and restoring their self-confidence. We also get new customers from Europe who, due to coronavirus, are cutting down their supply chains looking for partners in manufacturing closer to their headquarters,” Petras Jašinskas, Managing Director of Utenos Trikotažas, said.

According to Jašinskas, the pandemic is not the only reason why manufacturing is turning back to Europe. Labels “made in Europe” not only indicate product origin, but also add value. The majority of customers of Utenos Trikotažas require that all the raw materials and accessories used in production would be of the European origin.

“The recession caused by the pandemic in the textile sector opens up huge opportunities, therefore we are now focusing on flexibility, speed and top quality. We continue to go along the familiar and well-trodden path toward the green economy and to strengthen leadership in the production of innovative materials,” Jašinskas said.

More information:
Živilė Jonaitytė
CFO, Utenos Trikotažas AB
Mob.: +370 686 51938
Email: zivile.jonaityte@ut.lt

Attachments


Utenos trikotazas Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
Trinity Biotech plc to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Trevena, Inc. Announces DEA Scheduling of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection
European Medicines Agency Accepts Biogen’s Aducanumab Marketing Authorization Application for ...
UBISOFT REPORTS FIRST-HALF 2020-21 EARNINGS FIGURES
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
Bone Therapeutics Provides Third Quarter 2020 Business Update
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...