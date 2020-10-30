 

JNES Announces 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (JBT) - (OTC Pink: JNES) reported earnings of $1,675,000 or $0.69 per share for the third quarter of 2020, up 32% from $1,268,000 or $0.52 per share in the prior year. “The quarter was marked by strong growth in loans and deposits. Mortgage income was also above expectation due to a strong home purchase and refinancing market,” said President & CEO, Troy A. Peters.

More information is available in the quarterly shareholder letter found on the Investors Relations tab of jbt.bank.

The bank (marketed as JBT) serves customers in and around Lebanon and Lancaster Counties in Pennsylvania. Founded in 1873, the bank currently has 14 full-service locations. For more corporate information about JBT/JNES, please visit jbt.bank, or contact Andrea Shetterly at 717-865-4246.

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA
ashetterly@jbt.bank
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
2 West Market Street
Jonestown, PA 17038-0717
Phone: 717-865-4246


