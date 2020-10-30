JNES Announces 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (JBT) - (OTC Pink: JNES) reported earnings of $1,675,000 or $0.69 per share for the third quarter of 2020, up 32% from $1,268,000 or $0.52 per share in the prior year. “The quarter was marked by strong growth in loans and deposits. Mortgage income was also above expectation due to a strong home purchase and refinancing market,” said President & CEO, Troy A. Peters.



More information is available in the quarterly shareholder letter found on the Investors Relations tab of jbt.bank.