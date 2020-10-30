 

Incyte Ranked Second Among Science Magazine’s 2020 Top Biopharma Employers

30.10.2020, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that the company has again been named a top biopharma employer by Science magazine through its Top Employers Survey of the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry. This year, Incyte ranked second, marking the third consecutive year the company has been included in the top three on this prestigious industry list.

Incyte was acknowledged as an innovative leader in the industry and was recognized specifically for being socially responsible, having loyal employees and treating employees with respect. Furthermore, according to Science magazine, the survey results not only highlighted the best working environments in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, but also addressed the unique opportunities that arose this year, including the global pandemic. The magazine recognized that top employers were “agile enough to grant their staff the opportunity to shift their focus and assets to confront an emerging plague,” and worked to make a difference in the fight against COVID-19.

From Science magazine:

“Incyte mobilized its resources to enable employees to work from home. ‘While working remotely after March 13th, we launched a new product and in addition realized that two of our established products could be helpful with the respiratory issues attached to COVID,’ shares [Hervé] Hoppenot, [CEO of Incyte]. ‘We had our teams on nights and weekends putting together a clinical program to send to the FDA [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] and get it approved. All of this was done remotely and was an enormous amount of work. Having an active role in the fight against COVID was important for all of us, and being able to do it while working remotely was even more motivating.’”

Incyte is proud to foster a workplace that enables our colleagues to thrive and innovate, even amid uncertain times, to provide solutions for patients. In addition, we are pleased to provide support and benefits that empower our employees to take care of their health and well-being.

Rankings were determined based on the Science and Science Careers’ 2020 Top Employers Survey, which polled employees in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries to identify the 20 best employers and the driving characteristics associated with each company.

The 2020 Top Employer results were based on approximately 7,600 completed surveys from North America (67%), Europe (19%), Asia/Pacific Rim (10%) and Rest of World (4%). The complete Top Biotech, Biopharma and Pharma Employers feature, including individual company rankings, can be found in the October 29 print edition of Science, and online at: https://www.sciencemag.org/features/2020/10/top-employers-rapid-respon ....

To explore opportunities at Incyte, please visit: https://www.incyte.com/join-us/join-incyte.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

