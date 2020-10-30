 

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF CHANGE OF THE RULES OF THE FUND 1.12.2020

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 30.10.2020

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: CHANGE OF THE RULES OF THE FUND 1.12.2020

The fund rules of Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF will change on 1 December 2020.

After the change the fund will have its own rules and will not adhere to the common rules of the funds managed by Seligson & Co Fund Management Plc.

As a result, the fund-specific rules have been supplemented, where applicable to the exchange traded fund, in accordance with simultaneous changes to the common rules managed by the Seligson & Co Fund Management Company. Amendments to the Fund's rules that are in line with the common rules include:

• Examples of situations in which the Management Company may redeem fund units on its own initiative have been added (Section 6).
• The conditions for the suspension of subscriptions and redemptions have been clarified (Section 8).
• The sections on calculating the value of the fund have been clarified (Section 9).

In addition, there are other changes of technical nature.

The changes do not affect the fund's investment policy, risk profile, fees nor fund classification.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has approved the changes in the rules on 29 October 2020. The changes do not require any action from the fund’s unit holders. Enclosed are the new rules (in Finnish). The new rules and a more detailed notice of changes to the common rules are available also on www.seligson.fi (in Finnish).

Further information: Mari Rautanen, email: mari.rautanen@seligson.fi, phone: +358 (0)9 68178 224.

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
Ari Kaaro
Managing Director
email: ari.kaaro@seligson.fi
phone: +358 (0)9 68178 217

