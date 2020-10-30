 

Northland CFO Pauline Alimchandani Wins 2020 Report on Business Best Executive Award

New awards program from The Globe and Mail celebrates excellence among non-CEO leaders

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland”) (TSX: NPI) is pleased to announce that CFO Pauline Alimchandani has been awarded an inaugural Report on Business Best Executive Award, a new annual program from The Globe and Mail to celebrate excellence among non-CEO leaders at the SVP, EVP and C-suite (or equivalent) levels.

The 50 winners chosen for 2020 represent the best of Canadian leadership in five functional areas: Finance; Human Resources; Operations; Sales and Marketing; and Technology. Northland’s Pauline Alimchandani was one of 10 winners in the Finance category.

"I am extremely humbled to have won this award from the Globe and Mail. I became CFO of a large public company fairly early on in my career and couldn’t have taken on such a challenge without the support of my mentors who believed in my abilities and empowered me to become a leader. I feel privileged to be in a position to support others to achieve incredible accomplishments in their careers, similar to what I experienced. I am particularly proud to be the CFO of Northland, a global company devoted to developing a carbon-free world with significant renewable power developments underway in Asia, Europe and North America. I look forward to working with Northland’s outstanding team as we continue to grow and contribute to a greener future." – Pauline Alimchandani, CFO, Report on Business Best Executive Award winner

"I’ve known since Pauline’s first day at Northland that we are very fortunate to have her as our CFO. In the time she has been at Northland, Pauline has proven herself an innovative and visionary leader. We know we have one of the best - now the rest of Canada will know as well. Congratulations, Pauline!" – Mike Crawley, President and CEO

The Globe and Mail launched the Report on Business Best Executive Awards in early 2020.

Winning executives were chosen from a call for nominations of leaders at Canadian public and private businesses, not-for-profits, government institutions and/or academic institutions. Nominations were assessed by the Report on Business editorial team based on career background, leadership style, achievements and impact.

Winners of the Best Executive Awards are editorially profiled in the November issue of Report on Business magazine, available online on Oct. 30 and in print Oct. 31.

To learn more about the Best Executive Awards program and to see this year’s winners, please visit www.tgam.ca/BestExec.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, solar and efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 2.7 GW (net 2.3 GW) of operating generating capacity and a significant inventory of early stage development opportunities encompassing nearly 4.0 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

For further information please contact:

Susan Sperling, Director of Communications

+1 (647) 288-1105

Communications@northlandpower.com


