 

CMUV Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results & Celebrates 13th Anniversary

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

El Centro, CA, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank, is pleased to announce unaudited 3rd quarter results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. Earnings for the 3rd quarter were $801,371. This number equaled $0.35 per share. Total assets reached $251.8 MM. Total deposits came in at $205.5 MM. Gross loans surpassed $206 MM. Year to date earnings have reached $2.239 MM at 09/30/2020. This represents a 21% increase over the $1.852 MM reported at 09/30/2019.

We ended the 3rd quarter 2020 with a Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio of 9.76%. This is well above the ratio required to be considered, a well-capitalized bank. Our Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses ended the quarter at $2,027,245 or 1.21% of total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans that are 100% guaranteed. Non-accrual loans remain very low at 0.65%. Some uncertainty concerning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic exists but both Board and Management believe the ALLL is fully funded at this time.

09/30/2020 book value of the common stock was $11.08 per share (diluted). The common stock (CMUV) was trading at $7.65 as of September 30, 2020. ROAA for the quarter ending 09/30/2020 was 1.38% and ROAE came in at 13.92%.

We continue to monitor the effects of the pandemic and its impact to our loan portfolio. At this point, over 95% of our loan customers who had previously requested loan deferrals are now paying as agreed.

This month we celebrate our 13th anniversary at Community Valley Bank. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire CVB Team, please know that we are extremely grateful for the support of both our customers and our shareholders. We remain committed to our original mission: Helping our businesses and communities grow.

Jon A. Edney
7603521889
mediarelations@yourcvb.com


CMUV Bancorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
Trinity Biotech plc to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Trevena, Inc. Announces DEA Scheduling of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection
European Medicines Agency Accepts Biogen’s Aducanumab Marketing Authorization Application for ...
UBISOFT REPORTS FIRST-HALF 2020-21 EARNINGS FIGURES
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
Bone Therapeutics Provides Third Quarter 2020 Business Update
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...