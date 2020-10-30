 

Ontex Announces Details for Its Q3 2020 Trading Update and Audio Webcast

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX), a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care, will release its Q3 2020 trading update at 7:00 am CET/6:00 am UK on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The press release and presentation will be available on the Company’s website: http://www.ontexglobal.com/financial-reports.

Management will host an audio webcast for investors and analysts on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 9:00 am CET/8:00 am UK. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for one year afterwards.

Click on the link below to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device, so be sure to have headphones or your volume turned up.

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1396257&tp_key=26 ...

A full replay of the presentation will be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands. Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

