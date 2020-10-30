Chicago Tribune Names Horizon Therapeutics a 2020 Top Workplace for the Sixth Consecutive Year

“Receiving the Top Workplaces award is especially meaningful for us because the Chicago area is home to our U.S. headquarters,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “With a significant portion of our employees living and working in the region, this recognition underscores our commitment to our talented team and the work they do every day on behalf of the communities we serve.”

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named one of the Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces 2020 , ranking number two out of other midsize companies in the Chicago area.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey takes into consideration workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection, among others.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Energage, LLC

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005410/en/