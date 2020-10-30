 

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for November

Mix of Hollywood Blockbusters, Award-Winning Indies, Classic TV, and Hand-Picked Exclusive and Original Content

COS COB, Conn., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for November.

Crackle linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on up to 27 devices and services by the end of the year including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle Original Series

Heroes of Lucha Libre (November 25th), this eleven-part series takes the rich tradition of Lucha Libre wrestling to an entirely new level. Join mask-wearing gladiators, each sporting their own super power, as forces of good and evil clash in the ring to see who will be the champion of champions and the Heroes of Lucha Libre.

Breaking Beauty (November 19th), hosted by Josh Varozza, this 8-episode Crackle original series follows Varozza as he travels throughout the U.S. to explore alternative ideas of “beauty” and challenges many of society’s notions on the subject.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive Feature

Blood and Money (November 19th), this Crackle AVOD exclusive tells the gripping story of Jim Reed (Tom Berenger), an aging vet haunted by the mistakes of his past who stumbles onto a sack of stolen cash while hunting in the frozen wilderness of Northern Maine. As criminals search for their money and draw their net closer and closer to the old man, they soon learn looks can be deceiving and some prey become more deadly when cornered.

New Crackle Channels for November

Man Vs. Monster Channel (November 1st), get ready to wade into battle against the worst citizens our universe has to offer with Pacific Rim, The Host, Godzilla: Final Wars, and Big Ass Spider.

Thrillseekers Channel (November 1st), get your thrills on with these energy-boosted joy rides like Hot Rod and Biker Boyz, take a deadly dip in The Cave, and suspend your disbelief of falling to your doom in The Walk.

Adventuretime Channel (November 1st), turn up the heat and find some fun in the sun with adventurous hits like Sahara and Ben Hur, dig deep with The Core, and stoke some hot romance with Harrison Ford in Hanover Street.

