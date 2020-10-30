 

Moderna Named Top Employer by Science for Sixth Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 14:29  |  102   |   |   

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced it has been named one of the global biopharmaceutical industry’s top employers in Science and Science Careers’ 2020 Top Employers Survey for the sixth consecutive year. Moderna was ranked 9th on the list this year and was recognized for its commitment to continuous innovation, corporate social responsibility, and fostering a culture of respect for the individual.

"Since our inception, Moderna has been focused on exploring mRNA science, which has enabled us to obtain encouraging clinical data, including the positive interim clinical data of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273. I am proud that our team is as relentless and bold as we were years ago to keep pushing the boundaries of mRNA science. It is still early days of this new class of medicines and we want to continue to be at the leading edge,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “I would like to thank our employees for helping make Moderna a Science top employer for six years in a row and for their dedication to our mission of delivering on the promise of mRNA science for patients."

Since its inception, Moderna has been committed to diversity and creating an environment where all employees can do their best work. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moderna has adopted more flexible work structures while fostering collaboration and continuing to prioritize employees’ well-being. The Company has also introduced a new employee assistance program, access to a mindfulness app, take-home meals for those working on-site and additional child and backup care. Moderna has instituted a new virtual onboarding program using collaboration technology and hosted seminars on wellness and inclusion. The Company remains focused on the health and safety of its employees by implementing on-site COVID-19 testing, track and trace technology, thermal temperature screening and a digital health screening app.

“Moderna has a dream-it-and-do-it type culture. It is a place where people are empowered to be bold, collaborative, curious and relentless and, most importantly, their true selves. I am exceptionally proud to be part of a team that lives our values and pioneers new ways of working every day,” said Tracey Franklin, Chief Human Resources Officer.

The annual employee survey evaluates companies in the biopharmaceutical industry in categories such as leadership and direction, work culture and environment, and academic and intellectual challenge. The Science and Science Careers’ 2020 rankings were based on a total sample of approximately 7,650 respondents. Survey respondents came from North America (67%), Europe (19%), and Asia/Pacific Rim (10%); 95% work in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies.

About Moderna

Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. Moderna’s platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, providing the Company the capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca PLC and Merck & Co., Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense; the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a division of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

