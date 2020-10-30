 

Digerati Technologies Reports Annual FY2020 and Fourth Quarter Results


   

- Fourth Quarter Gross Margin Improved to 56% -
- Positive Adjusted EBITDA Achieved in Fourth Quarter -

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, announced today financial results for the three months and twelve months ended July 31, 2020, the Company’s fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 respectively.

Key Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2020 (Ended July 31, 2020)

  • Revenue increased to $6.279 million compared to $6.040 million for FY2019, driven by organic growth.
  • Gross profit increased to $3.244 million compared to $2.912 million for FY2019.
  • Gross margin increased to 52% compared to 48% for FY2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $2,000, excluding all non-cash items and one-time transactional expenses, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $500,000 for FY2019.
  • Average monthly revenue per customer (ARPU) was $711.
  • Net customer count increased to 728.

Key Financial Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2020 (Ended July 31, 2020)

  • Revenue increased to $1.567 million compared to $1.547 million for fourth quarter 2019, driven by organic growth.
  • Gross profit increased to $0.875 million compared to $0.741 million for fourth quarter 2019.
  • Gross margin increased to 56% compared to 48% for fourth quarter 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved to $48,000, excluding all non-cash items and one-time transactional expenses, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $76,000 for fourth quarter 2019.

During the fourth quarter and subsequently, the Company continued to make progress in moving its proposed transactions consisting of its acquisition of Nexogy, Inc., its fourth acquisition, and financing transaction (a $20 million senior secured multi-draw credit facility) towards a closing. The Company has completed the required quality of earnings audits on both of its acquisition targets, as well as for its operating subsidiary, T3 Communications, Inc. In addition, the Company received approval on its assignment of assets and change in control application with the Federal Communications Commission on its fourth acquisition.

