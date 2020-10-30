Edge Data Solutions, Inc. Partners with LightSpeed Hosting, LLC to Become Exclusive Immersion Partner for Medina Datacenter

Lightspeed Hosting, LLC located in Medina, Ohio where they already have a datacenter where they provide colocation services, virtual desktop and even fiber internet connectivity to customers in the local area and around the globe. The immersion cooling datacenters that EDSI provide give Lightspeed the opportunity to save money on power, reducing energy costs and improving the computing power in their facility. Also, EDSI would be Lightspeeds exclusive immersion partner turning current and future datacenters into hybrid cooled solutions.

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 30, 2020– Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EDGS ) (“EDSI” or the “Company”) a leading-edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure company announces that they have partnered with Lightspeed Hosting, LLC looking to build one of the nation’s first hybrid air-cooled and immersion cooled datacenters in the country.

Edge Data Solutions will offer Lightspeed exclusive custom designed solutions for both Virtual Desktop and Colocation, which will maximize the profitability, efficiency and minimize costs for each of their line of revenues. Part of expanding their Edge Performance Platform, EDSI will look to generate revenues by offering colocation, management and even custom-built servers into each datacenter sold.

“We understand that we are an emerging company in a market that is going to grow exponentially over the next several years. This partnership with Lightspeed allows us to prove that we will be leaders in the edge computing space. We want to build out a decentralized edge datacenter network and create immersion cooled datacenters across the country,” says Delray Wannemacher, CEO of Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

About Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

Is an industry-leading edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure provider. EDSI’s proprietary Edge Performance Platform (EPP) allows us to deploy next generation edge datacenters where they are needed most. EDSI’s datacenters provide next-generation immersion cooling technology that improves performance, reduces energy costs and latency. Key industries we serve more computing power to are fintech, cloud gaming, telecom 5G, 3D/video/AI rendering, video streaming, remote desktop, IoT, autonomous vehicles.