 

Edge Data Solutions, Inc. Partners with LightSpeed Hosting, LLC to Become Exclusive Immersion Partner for Medina Datacenter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 14:30  |  104   |   |   

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 30, 2020– Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC:EDGS) (“EDSI” or the “Company”) a leading-edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure company announces that they have partnered with Lightspeed Hosting, LLC looking to build one of the nation’s first hybrid air-cooled and immersion cooled datacenters in the country.

Lightspeed Hosting, LLC located in Medina, Ohio where they already have a datacenter where they provide colocation services, virtual desktop and even fiber internet connectivity to customers in the local area and around the globe. The immersion cooling datacenters that EDSI provide give Lightspeed the opportunity to save money on power, reducing energy costs and improving the computing power in their facility. Also, EDSI would be Lightspeeds exclusive immersion partner turning current and future datacenters into hybrid cooled solutions.

Edge Data Solutions will offer Lightspeed exclusive custom designed solutions for both Virtual Desktop and Colocation, which will maximize the profitability, efficiency and minimize costs for each of their line of revenues. Part of expanding their Edge Performance Platform, EDSI will look to generate revenues by offering colocation, management and even custom-built servers into each datacenter sold.

“We understand that we are an emerging company in a market that is going to grow exponentially over the next several years. This partnership with Lightspeed allows us to prove that we will be leaders in the edge computing space. We want to build out a decentralized edge datacenter network and create immersion cooled datacenters across the country,” says Delray Wannemacher, CEO of Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

About Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

Is an industry-leading edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure provider. EDSI’s proprietary Edge Performance Platform (EPP) allows us to deploy next generation edge datacenters where they are needed most. EDSI’s datacenters provide next-generation immersion cooling technology that improves performance, reduces energy costs and latency. Key industries we serve more computing power to are fintech, cloud gaming, telecom 5G, 3D/video/AI rendering, video streaming, remote desktop, IoT, autonomous vehicles. 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
Trevena, Inc. Announces DEA Scheduling of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Highest Operating Cash Flows Since ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Green Light From Data and Safety Monitoring Board to Continue ...
European Medicines Agency Accepts Biogen’s Aducanumab Marketing Authorization Application for ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
UBISOFT REPORTS FIRST-HALF 2020-21 EARNINGS FIGURES
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...