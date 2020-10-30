USA Today’s Golfweek Reports On Professional Golfer Bubba Watson’s Battle With Anxieties; cbdMD Plays Strong Role in his Ongoing Health and Wellness Journey

The story details that “about 18 months ago he [Bubba] began taking products produced by cbdMD, the only American CBD company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.” The article reports how “the products help with common aches and pains and the oil tinctures he uses to calm his mind and help him sleep. The products are THC free, but Watson nonetheless sent urine samples every week for six months to a WADA lab. Every test came back THC free.” To read the feature, “Bubba Watson On Dealing With Anxiety: I Thought I Was Going to Die,” from Golfweek in its entirety, click HERE .

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBD PR A), one of the nation’s leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that USA Today's GolfWeek published a story on October 28, 2020 about two time Masters Champion, and Team cbdMD Athlete, Bubba Watson, in which Bubba discussed his personal and professional anxieties and cbdMD’s role relative to his ongoing health and wellness regimen.

“It’s always so amazing to watch and listen to Bubba speak from the heart about his personal challenges. He is a true warrior and his courage is incredible. We are obviously very honored to be a part of his life and recovery. And, I think it was especially interesting how Bubba noted that he worried about how other CBD products that have THC may have resulted in him having issues with drug testing as a part of the sport. cbdMD has always been THC-FREE and therefore he trusts our brand,” said Martin A. Sumichrast, Chairman & Co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.

Watson is a prominent member of “Team cbdMD,” the CBD industry’s leading athletic sponsorship program. Watson has been a supporter of the Company since May 2019 and has since been a vocal promoter of the use of its products. “Team cbdMD” has more than 30 professional athletes in its network and highlights the way to use CBD as a part of general wellbeing and sport-related wellness.

For more information on “Team cbdMD,” visit https://www.cbdmd.com/athlete. For information on the Company or to purchase products, visit https://www.cbdmd.com/.

