 

Appili Therapeutics Joins Dr. Reddy’s, Global Response Aid, and FUJIFILM in Advancing Avigan Tablets for the Potential Treatment of COVID-19

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on anti-infective drug development, today announced that it has signed a collaboration, development and supply agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE:500124, NSE:DRREDDY, NYSE:RDY, “Dr. Reddy’s”) and Global Response Aid (“GRA”). This agreement follows on and is harmonized with the previously announced global licensing transaction (excluding Japan, Russia, and China) between DRL, GRA and FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. (“FFTC”), the originator of Avigan tablets. The agreements work together to coordinate and accelerate the worldwide development, commercialization, and distribution of Avigan tablets (favipiravir) for the potential treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

In joining the global consortium to advance Avigan, Appili will assume key responsibilities for the design and implementation of the consortium’s global clinical programs and related work, including, but not limited to, the design and implementation of multiple pivotal Phase 3 trials to enable regulatory submission, review, and, if supported by data, approvals for the use of Avigan tablets in the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 in the US, Canada and internationally. The clinical development strategy will focus on evaluating Avigan tablets for early treatment and post-exposure prophylaxis in the community setting.

Dr. Reddy’s and GRA will continue to be responsible for the research and development, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of Avigan. FFTC is the innovator that originally developed Avigan for use in pandemic influenza and is supplying its knowledge base, including clinical data and intellectual property, in support of the consortium’s operations. In collaboration with its partners, Appili will design and oversee Phase 3 clinical trials to support regulatory submissions worldwide. Appili will be responsible for the US and Canadian clinical trials conducted on behalf of the consortium and will receive a profit share on all US and Canadian sales for a specified term. Appili is also eligible to receive royalties on sales in Europe and Latin America for a specified term.

