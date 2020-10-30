Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Array”) (Nasdaq: ARRY) today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2020 results after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020, to be followed by a conference call the next day on November 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (855) 327-6837 (domestic) or (631) 891-4304 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 10011754. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 20, 2020.