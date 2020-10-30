Pender Growth Fund Acquires Shares in INSCAPE Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pender Growth Fund Inc. (TSXV: PTF) (“PGF” or the “Company”) announces today that PGF has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with Bhayana Management Ltd. and The Madan and Raksha M. Bhayana Family Foundation (collectively, the “Vendors”) pursuant to which PGF will purchase from the Vendors a total of 6,886,981 Class B Subordinated Voting Shares (the “Subordinated Voting Shares”) in the share capital of INSCAPE Corporation (TSX: INQ) (“Inscape”) at the price of $0.65 per Subordinated Voting Share, representing an aggregate purchase price of $4,476,538, all upon the terms and conditions of the Purchase Agreement (the “Transaction”).



Concurrent with the execution of the Purchase Agreement, PGF today purchased 3,541,100 Subordinated Voting Shares (the “First Purchased Shares”) for an aggregate purchase price of $2,301,715 from the Vendors, representing a portion of the total Subordinated Voting Shares to be purchased and of the total consideration to be paid by PGF pursuant to the Transaction. PGF expects to complete the purchase of the remaining 3,345,881 Subordinated Voting Shares in a subsequent closing on or about November 3, 2020.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“PenderFund”) is a joint actor of PGF in connection with the Transaction as a result of PenderFund being the manager of PGF.

Prior to entering into the Purchase Agreement, PGF held no Subordinated Voting Shares of Inscape. However, certain other funds managed by PenderFund held in aggregate 1,040,340 Subordinated Voting Shares, representing approximately 9.43% of Inscape’s then-issued and outstanding Subordinated Voting Shares (calculated on a non-diluted basis).

Following the purchase of the First Purchased Shares, and including the Subordinated Voting Shares already owned, as of today, PGF and other funds managed by PenderFund hold in aggregate 4,581,440 Subordinated Voting Shares, or approximately 31.86% of the total issued and outstanding Subordinated Voting Shares of Inscape (calculated on a non-diluted basis). Of this amount, PGF holds 3,541,100 Subordinated Voting Shares, or approximately 24.63% of the total issued and outstanding Subordinated Voting Shares of Inscape (calculated on a non-diluted basis).