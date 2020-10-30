 

WISDOMTREE EMERGING MARKETS 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 14:50  |  36   |   |   

30 October 2020

LSE Code: 3EMS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
WISDOMTREE EMERGING MARKETS 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES
RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Short  Securities  (the “Affected Securities”, with ISIN IE00BYTYHM11) from USD 2 to USD 0.2, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 22 September 2020, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 30 October 2020.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 30 October 2020.


