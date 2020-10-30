 

Aramark Global HQ Receives LEED Certification

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 15:00  |  90   |   |   

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) announced today that its global headquarters office space, located at 2400 Market Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has received LEED Silver certification, by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), for its sustainable workspace design and construction.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005039/en/

Aramark’s global headquarters, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has received LEED Silver certification, by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), for its sustainable workspace design and construction. (Photo: Business Wire)

Aramark’s global headquarters, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has received LEED Silver certification, by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), for its sustainable workspace design and construction. (Photo: Business Wire)

The building is certified under the LEED for Interior Design and Construction (LEED ID+C) rating system, which encourages the design and construction of commercial interiors that are good for people and the planet. Earlier, the 2400 Market Street building, owned by a joint venture of The Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds and PMC Property Group, was initially awarded LEED Gold certification as a new construction project. Both certifications underscore Aramark's sustainability goals of improving the well-being of people and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.

“Our goal in designing our new home was to ‘future-proof’ the workplace by integrating sustainable design elements to create an open environment that fosters collaboration, innovation, wellness, and community,” said Marc S. Liciardello, Vice President of Corporate Services, Aramark. “While our employees may be working remotely, due to the pandemic, the forward-looking design sustains remote work productivity as we look forward to their eventual return to 2400 Market. Today, healthy and sustainable workplaces are more important than ever, and this LEED recognition reinforces Aramark’s commitment to offering efficient and meaningful solutions for the well-being of our employees, customers, partners, community and environment.”

“LEED is a transformative tool that ensures a building is designed and operated to achieve high performance, improve human health and protect the environment,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. “By prioritizing sustainability, Aramark is leading the way in their industry and helping USGBC continue towards our goal of green buildings for everyone within this generation.”

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is a green building rating system that measures sustainable buildings through a framework focused on health, efficiency, and cost-savings. LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world.

Seite 1 von 3
Aramark Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
Activision Blizzard Announces Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
lululemon athletica Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments as Company Continues to Focus on Growth, ...
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
BALYO Announces Its Sales Revenue to September 30, 2020 at €6.4 Million Up +17%
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings
15.10.20
Aramark Pride ERG Recognizes Chris Lorefice for Extraordinary Support of Diversity and Inclusion