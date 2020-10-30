Aramark Global HQ Receives LEED Certification

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) announced today that its global headquarters office space, located at 2400 Market Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has received LEED Silver certification, by the U.S. Green Building Council ( USGBC ), for its sustainable workspace design and construction.

Aramark’s global headquarters, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has received LEED Silver certification, by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), for its sustainable workspace design and construction. (Photo: Business Wire)

The building is certified under the LEED for Interior Design and Construction (LEED ID+C) rating system, which encourages the design and construction of commercial interiors that are good for people and the planet. Earlier, the 2400 Market Street building, owned by a joint venture of The Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds and PMC Property Group, was initially awarded LEED Gold certification as a new construction project. Both certifications underscore Aramark's sustainability goals of improving the well-being of people and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.

“Our goal in designing our new home was to ‘future-proof’ the workplace by integrating sustainable design elements to create an open environment that fosters collaboration, innovation, wellness, and community,” said Marc S. Liciardello, Vice President of Corporate Services, Aramark. “While our employees may be working remotely, due to the pandemic, the forward-looking design sustains remote work productivity as we look forward to their eventual return to 2400 Market. Today, healthy and sustainable workplaces are more important than ever, and this LEED recognition reinforces Aramark’s commitment to offering efficient and meaningful solutions for the well-being of our employees, customers, partners, community and environment.”

“LEED is a transformative tool that ensures a building is designed and operated to achieve high performance, improve human health and protect the environment,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. “By prioritizing sustainability, Aramark is leading the way in their industry and helping USGBC continue towards our goal of green buildings for everyone within this generation.”

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is a green building rating system that measures sustainable buildings through a framework focused on health, efficiency, and cost-savings. LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world.