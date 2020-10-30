BioFlorida Names AIM ImmunoTech CEO Thomas K. Equels as Entrepreneur of the Year

TAMPA, Fla. and OCALA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioFlorida has announced Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM), as its Weaver H. Gaines Entrepreneur of the Year. The Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognizes an entrepreneur who has made extraordinary contributions to the growth of life sciences in the leadership of a company or institution. BioFlorida represents 6,700 establishments and research organizations in the biopharmaceuticals, medical technology, healthIT and bioagriculture sectors.



Thomas K. Equels is the CEO of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an Ocala, Fla.-based immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Equels’ successful legal career included extensive experience in the pharma sector. He has over the years served as a court-appointed receiver turning around businesses in a number of different fields. Equels received his J.D. with high honors from Florida State University. He is also a summa cum laude graduate (Bachelor of Science) of Troy University and obtained his Master of Science Degree from Troy. He also received Troy’s “Scholarship Award” as one of two graduates with a perfect GPA. Equels is also a highly decorated combat aviator, twice awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, and awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and 15 Air Medals, including three for extraordinary valor. In 2012, he was knighted by Pope Benedict as a knight of the Papal States.

“We are pleased to present Thomas K. Equels with this award for his contributions to the Florida life sciences industry and his ongoing passion and commitment to find solutions for the treatment of seriously debilitating disorders — including their work to fight COVID-19,” said Nancy K. Bryan, President and CEO of BioFlorida.

“Tom Equels is a deserving recipient of BioFlorida’s ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award. Tom left a highly successful legal practice in 2016 to assume the leadership role at AIM. In less than four years he has positioned Ampligen — its principal lead drug — in a large number of promising clinical trials, as well as established financial stability at AIM. Tom’s progress in proving the enormous potential of Ampligen has been remarkable,” said William Mitchell, MD, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AIM.