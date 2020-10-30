 

Conduent Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center - Customer Experience Services Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 15:00  |  113   |   |   

Company recognized in global report for delivery of valuable client outcomes, investment in digital technologies and industry specific solutions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced ISG has recognized the company as a “Leader” in their 2020 ISG Provider Lens Contact Center – Customer Experience Services Global report and their Europe and U.K. report.

  • In the global report, ISG points to Conduent’s more than 25 years of experience in customer experience management (CXM) and the contact center industry in designating Conduent as a Leader in the Digital Operations quadrant. In the AI and Analytics quadrant, ISG calls Conduent a chosen leader for its effective use of domain knowledge and technologies to craft customer experience solutions.
  • Conduent was also named a Leader in Europe and U.K. for its proprietary technology platforms, strong focus on developing industry-specific solutions and established work-at-home practice.

The global report from ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, evaluates the contact center - customer experience services of 22 companies in two quadrants, Digital Operations and AI & Analytics. The ISG assessment of the European and U.K. markets evaluates Digital Operations of 20 companies. The assessments measure service providers on a variety of capabilities, including end-to-end contact center services, digital technology offerings, work-from-home solutions and analytics capabilities. The report defines “Leaders” as having highly attractive product and service offerings, strong market and competitive positioning, and innovative strength and stability.

“Conduent brings decades of industry experience, backed by multifaceted services, mature delivery operations and a broad technology portfolio, to transform customer experience. With a promising growth rate and growing investments on technology, Conduent is well-positioned to address enterprises’ customer experience needs,” said Namratha Dharshan, Director of Research and Principal Analyst, ISG.

“We appreciate ISG’s recognition of our continued commitment to service excellence and investment in digital transformation solutions,” said Randall King, Global Head, Customer Experience Management at Conduent. “As a leader in this space, we continue to leverage our considerable experience, partnerships and leading digital technologies that allow us to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients. We are laser-focused on delivering exceptional services to our global clients.”

