2020 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference Will Explore Global Trends, Opportunities for Providers

14th annual industry event for service, technology providers takes place online, Nov. 2–5; McCormick & Company and ISG industry experts will address growing industry disruption

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sourcing industry experts will explore enterprise buyer trends and strategies for provider success at the 2020 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference (SIC), the premier annual event for service and technology providers hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

“Service and technology providers are essential partners for enterprises focused on operational resiliency and business continuity,” said Steve Hall, president of ISG. “New ISG Index data show the global sourcing industry is slowly recovering from its pandemic-induced downturn, with robust transaction volume as enterprises shift to virtual models that are accelerating their digital transformations.”

The 2020 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference will be the first to be hosted virtually in the 14-year history of the event. Speakers will examine enterprise responses to today’s economic uncertainty over four half-days, with keynote presentations, panel sessions and breakout sessions in the mornings, and afternoons reserved for one-on-one meetings with ISG advisors.

Neil Robertson, vice president, IT infrastructure services for global consumer packaged goods company McCormick & Company will deliver a client keynote address, “IT Sourcing: My Story,” on the effort he led to transition McCormick’s IT infrastructure services to a managed service model, as well as his decades of experience in IT and business roles in the consumer packaged goods and fast-moving consumer goods industry.

Dozens of ISG advisors will share insights from real-world engagements and the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data on enterprise trends, disruptions and demand, and what providers of technology and services must do to innovate and grow.

Breakout sessions will focus on digital platforms and software-as-a-service; emerging independent software vendors; automation and artificial intelligence; strategies for retaining customers and growing relationships; the changing nature of sourcing in the pandemic; startups in the crisis; the contingent workforce and shifting operating models; cybersecurity, and incumbents versus disruptors.

“COVID-19 brought us a couple of rough quarters, and though the pandemic is by no means over, businesses are adapting, sometimes even faster than we anticipated,” Hall said. “As one of the only events focused on providers, the 2020 SIC will take an important and well-timed deep dive into the quantity and structures of current contracts, deal pipelines and the overall priority list for enterprises in recovery.” 

Additional information and registration is available on the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

