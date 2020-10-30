 

GeoVax to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 and Provide Corporate Update

Conference call to be held Friday, November 6, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time

ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GOVX, GOVXW) (“GeoVax” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer, announces today that it plans to report third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the market closes.

Management will host a conference call at 8:15 a.m. ET on Friday, November 6, 2020 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments.  Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call via the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149661/dc8783c368

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay.  Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international).  All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the GeoVax Labs call.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast found here:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/govx201106.html

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through February 6, 2021.  The webcast replay can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10149661. The telephonic replay will be available until November 20, 2020.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based vaccine platform.  On this platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens within (in vivo) the person receiving the vaccine.  The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection.  The MVA-VLP derived vaccines elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector. 

