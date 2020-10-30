Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 9 months of 2020

Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group (hereinafter – the Group) for 9 months of 2020:

September 2020 2019 Change Revenue EUR 98.7 million EUR 84.3 million 17.1 % Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 26.9 million EUR 22.0 million 22.3 % January - September 2020 2019 Change Revenue EUR 874.1 million EUR 802.5 million 8.9 % Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 199.3 million EUR 187.8 million 6.1 %

In January – September 2020, the Group generated revenue of EUR 874.1 million, which is 8.9 % more compared to a respective period of 2019 (EUR 802.5 million). The Group's revenue has increased mainly due to price of power distribution service, which is comprised of power transmission, distribution and public service obligations (PSO) components.

The adjusted EBITDA indicator of the Group in January - September 2020 was equal to EUR 199.3 million, i.e. 6.1 % more compared to a respective period of 2019 (EUR 187.8 million). It was mostly the result of the growing value of regulated assets due to investments in the renewal of distribution networks and efficient use of Kruonis PSHP and Elektrėnai Complex.

*The Company’s preliminary (2020) and actual (2019) result of adjusted EBITDA is presented after the adjustments made by the management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are intended to disclose the results of the Company’s operating activity without taking into consideration atypical, one-off factors or factors that have no direct relation with the current period of operations. All adjustments made by the management are disclosed in the Company’s interim and annual reports.

