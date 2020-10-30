 

Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces Closing of Interval Fund Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

All figures in United States dollars unless otherwise noted.

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced transaction alongside Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC (“SCIM”), an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P., whereby SCIM has become the investment adviser of the Resource Credit Income Fund (“CIF”) pursuant to a new advisory agreement (the “CIF Advisory Agreement”) between SCIM and CIF (collectively, the “SCIM Transaction”) and, in connection therewith, for the acquisition by SCIM from Resource America, Inc. of certain nominal assets related to CIF.

CIF is a U.S.-based, continuously offered, closed-end interval fund, with approximately $252 million of assets under management (unaudited) as of September 30, 2020, that invests across credit markets including direct credit, private credit, and public credit. Pursuant to the CIF Advisory Agreement, SCIM will receive an annual base management fee equal to 1.85% of CIF’s average daily net assets and a quarterly income incentive fee. The CIF Advisory Agreement is renewable annually following an initial two-year term, which renewal must be approved by (a) a majority of the outstanding voting securities of CIF or by vote of CIF’s Board of Trustees; and (b) by vote of a majority of non-interested Trustees (collectively, the “CIF Approvals”). In connection with the closing of the SCIM Transaction, the Company entered into the agreements described below whereby the Company will receive the net economic benefits derived under the CIF Advisory Agreement.

Ted Goldthorpe, CEO and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, “The closing of CIF represents a strong step towards transitioning Mount Logan to an asset-light business model. With the closing of our private placement earlier this week, we look forward to maintaining this momentum and growing the Mount Logan platform.”

Upon closing, the Company advanced approximately $12.0 million to SCIM by way of a secured promissory note (the “SCIM Facility”) and may advance up to an additional $3.0 million, for an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $15.0 million. The SCIM Facility is secured by the rights, management fees, performances fees, and other compensation associated with the CIF Advisory Agreement. In addition, the Company has entered into a services agreement with SCIM (the “SCIM Services Agreement”) pursuant to which the Company will provide certain administrative services to SCIM in respect of CIF. Under the SCIM Services Agreement, in exchange for the administrative services relating to CIF, SCIM will pay to the Company, on a quarterly basis, an amount equal to the aggregate base management and incentive fees received by SCIM from CIF under the CIF Advisory Agreement in respect of such quarter, net of debt service, a quarterly fee to be retained by SCIM comprised of a specified amount, plus an allocable portion of the compensation of SCIM’s investment professionals in connection with their performance of investment advisory services for CIF. In addition, SCIM will be reimbursed by the Company quarterly for certain expenses it incurs in connection with the investment advisory services provided pursuant to the CIF Advisory Agreement.

