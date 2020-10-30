The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (“Raytheon” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RTX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Raytheon announced on October 27, 2020, that “on October 8, 2020, the Company received a criminal subpoena from the DOJ seeking information and documents in connection with an investigation relating to financial accounting, internal controls over financial reporting, and cost reporting regarding Raytheon Company's Missiles & Defense business since 2009,” as detailed in the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC. Based on this news, shares of Raytheon dropped by 7% on the next day.