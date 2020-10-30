INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Raytheon Technologies Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (“Raytheon” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RTX) for violations of the securities laws.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Raytheon announced on October 27, 2020, that “on October 8, 2020, the Company received a criminal subpoena from the DOJ seeking information and documents in connection with an investigation relating to financial accounting, internal controls over financial reporting, and cost reporting regarding Raytheon Company's Missiles & Defense business since 2009,” as detailed in the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC. Based on this news, shares of Raytheon dropped by 7% on the next day.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005533/en/Raytheon Technologies Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: DOW JONES : United Technologies - Der absolute Top Performer!
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare