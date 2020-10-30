IS&S Announces Webinar to Address Safety and Operational Advantages of Autothrottles

Textron has recently announced the King Air 360 with a revolutionary auto-thrust system, ThrustSense that greatly reduces pilot workload by managing airspeed control in all phases of flight. One of the most significant features of this system is the revolutionary protection it offers in engine-out (loss of engine) situations. When only one engine is operating and as airspeed bleeds down to critically low levels, an aircraft faces catastrophic loss of directional control. Additionally, with the amount of power and torque output available in most turboprop engines today, the likelihood of directional control challenges is even more pronounced, as the good engine is trying to make up for the complete power loss from the failed engine on the other side.

On November 4, 2020 at 1:30 pm Eastern, Aviation International News (AIN), the leading news source to the aviation industry, will conduct a webinar on the safety attributes of auto throttles in turboprop twin engine airplanes. The technology and functionality of the ThrustSense system will be discussed in detail, and the influence it will have on operational safety and preservation of life in the future. Matt Thurber, AIN's Editor-in-Chief, will moderate the webinar and authoritative perspective will be provided by Tom Grunbeck, IS&S’s Director of Autothrottle Programs, and Aaron Tobias, FAA consultant Designated Engineering Representative and Flight Test Pilot. Please feel free to register for the webinar through the following link or by visiting www.ainonline.com/autothrottle.