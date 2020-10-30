Evli Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions
EVLI BANK PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS OCTOBER 30, 2020, AT 5.00 PM
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Thunekov AB
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Mikael Thunved
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Evli Bank Plc
LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20201030161556_5
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-10-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000170915
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1 000 Unit price: 10.35 EUR
(2): Volume: 401 Unit price: 10.30 EUR
(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 10.30 EUR
(4): Volume: 145 Unit price: 10.30 EUR
(5): Volume: 404 Unit price: 10.30 EUR
(6): Volume: 614 Unit price: 10.40 EUR
(7): Volume: 186 Unit price: 10.45 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 2 800 Volume weighted average price: 10.34975 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-10-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000170915
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 450 Unit price: 9.92 EUR
(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 10 EUR
(3): Volume: 152 Unit price: 10 EUR
(4): Volume: 53 Unit price: 10.15 EUR
(5): Volume: 54 Unit price: 10.15 EUR
(6): Volume: 290 Unit price: 10.05 EUR
(7): Volume: 286 Unit price: 10.05 EUR
(8): Volume: 119 Unit price: 10 EUR
(9): Volume: 37 Unit price: 10 EUR
(10): Volume: 1 Unit price: 10 EUR
(11): Volume: 510 Unit price: 9.98 EUR
(12): Volume: 427 Unit price: 9.98 EUR
(13): Volume: 467 Unit price: 9.97 EUR
(14): Volume: 600 Unit price: 9.98 EUR
(15): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.98 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(15): Volume: 3 996 Volume weighted average price: 9.98851 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-10-28
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000170915
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 124 Unit price: 10.05 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 124 Volume weighted average price: 10.05 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-10-28
Venue: POSIT (XPOS)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000170915
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
