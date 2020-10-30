Evli Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions

EVLI BANK PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS OCTOBER 30, 2020, AT 5.00 PM



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Thunekov AB

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Mikael Thunved

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Evli Bank Plc

LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20201030161556_5