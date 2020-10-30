 

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions


SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nordström, Niklas
Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20201030154728_7

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-30
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2018
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price:

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price:

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-30
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-30
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2020A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 175,000 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 175,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR


For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

 

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com


