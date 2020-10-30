Breakthrough for Syntellix - MAGNEZIX implant has been granted designation as a "Breakthrough Device" by the U.S. FDA

Hanover (ots) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Silver Spring /

Maryland, has granted Syntellix's MAGNEZIX® CS 3.2 device and proposed

indication for use the designation of a "Breakthrough Device".



In order to receive the Breakthrough Device designation, the MAGNEZIX®-based

implant had to meet tough criteria and thus prove that it "provides for more

effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly

debilitating human disease or conditions" and, additionally, that it either

"represents breakthrough technology", "offers significant advantages over

existing approved or cleared alternatives" or that its "availability is in the

best interest of patients".





Syntellix CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board Prof. Dr. Utz Claassencommented the breaking news for the company as follows: "We feel very honored bythe fact that the institution which we deeply respect as the 'Cathedral' ofregulatory authorities in the world has classified our implant as a'Breakthrough Device', which by definition of the relevant FDA criteria impliesmore effective treatment of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating humandisease or conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought infection risks intothe focus of public interest. Therefore, our products, which naturally avoidimplant removal surgeries and related risks, as well as their life-savingcharacter become even more relevant as an elementary building block forhealthcare systems worldwide. I am sure that the FDA decision will act as areference and catalyst for patients, doctors, healthcare providers, andhealthcare authorities around the globe."About Syntellix:Syntellix AG, a global biomaterials pioneer engaged in biomedical engineering,material & life science, is the world's market and technology leader in thefield of bioabsorbable metallic orthopaedic implants. The company has alreadybeen honored with numerous important awards and prizes, including, amongstothers, the Innovation Award of the German Economy 2012/13, the Future Award2016 of the German Healthcare Economy, the German Medical Award 2017, theInnovator of the Year 2017 Award, and the German Innovation Award in Gold 2019;Syntellix implants were also a winner in the Product of the Year category of theSustainability Award 2018 program, and lately the company has won the renownedAward of Excellence by the International Magnesium Association (IMA). In recentpeer-reviewed medical-scientific publications concerning various clinicalapplications, MAGNEZIX® implants have been rated as "being advantageous" or even"clinically superior" to conventional titanium implants.Disclaimer:This press release is a translation and has been issued for information purposesonly. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the originalGerman text, the latter shall be the legally binding version.Contact at Syntellix AG:Pierre Fregamailto:press@syntellix.comhttp://www.syntellix.comSyntellix AGAegidientorplatz 2a30159 HannoverGermanyAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122353/4749622OTS: Syntellix AG