 

Breakthrough for Syntellix - MAGNEZIX implant has been granted designation as a "Breakthrough Device" by the U.S. FDA

Hanover (ots) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Silver Spring /
Maryland, has granted Syntellix's MAGNEZIX® CS 3.2 device and proposed
indication for use the designation of a "Breakthrough Device".

In order to receive the Breakthrough Device designation, the MAGNEZIX®-based
implant had to meet tough criteria and thus prove that it "provides for more
effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly
debilitating human disease or conditions" and, additionally, that it either
"represents breakthrough technology", "offers significant advantages over
existing approved or cleared alternatives" or that its "availability is in the
best interest of patients".

Syntellix CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board Prof. Dr. Utz Claassen
commented the breaking news for the company as follows: "We feel very honored by
the fact that the institution which we deeply respect as the 'Cathedral' of
regulatory authorities in the world has classified our implant as a
'Breakthrough Device', which by definition of the relevant FDA criteria implies
more effective treatment of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating human
disease or conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought infection risks into
the focus of public interest. Therefore, our products, which naturally avoid
implant removal surgeries and related risks, as well as their life-saving
character become even more relevant as an elementary building block for
healthcare systems worldwide. I am sure that the FDA decision will act as a
reference and catalyst for patients, doctors, healthcare providers, and
healthcare authorities around the globe."

About Syntellix:

Syntellix AG, a global biomaterials pioneer engaged in biomedical engineering,
material & life science, is the world's market and technology leader in the
field of bioabsorbable metallic orthopaedic implants. The company has already
been honored with numerous important awards and prizes, including, amongst
others, the Innovation Award of the German Economy 2012/13, the Future Award
2016 of the German Healthcare Economy, the German Medical Award 2017, the
Innovator of the Year 2017 Award, and the German Innovation Award in Gold 2019;
Syntellix implants were also a winner in the Product of the Year category of the
Sustainability Award 2018 program, and lately the company has won the renowned
Award of Excellence by the International Magnesium Association (IMA). In recent
peer-reviewed medical-scientific publications concerning various clinical
applications, MAGNEZIX® implants have been rated as "being advantageous" or even
"clinically superior" to conventional titanium implants.

Disclaimer:

This press release is a translation and has been issued for information purposes
only. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the original
German text, the latter shall be the legally binding version.

Contact at Syntellix AG:

Pierre Frega
mailto:press@syntellix.com
http://www.syntellix.com


Syntellix AG
Aegidientorplatz 2a
30159 Hannover
Germany

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122353/4749622
OTS: Syntellix AG


Disclaimer

