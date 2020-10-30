 

Evli Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions

30.10.2020, 16:30  |  43   |   |   

EVLI BANK PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS OCTOBER 30, 2020, AT 5.30 PM (EET/EEST)

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teuvo Salminen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Evli Bank Plc
LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20201030165522_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000170915
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10 000 Unit price: 9.82 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10 000 Volume weighted average price: 9.82 EUR

____________________________________________


EVLI BANK PLC



For additional information, please contact:
 Mikaela Herrala, Head of Marketing, communications and IR, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com


Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, the administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 13.6 billion in client assets under management (net 9/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 83.9 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.5 percent (September 30, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Managem​ent Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.


Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com


