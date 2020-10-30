Senator Investment Group and Cannae Holdings Director Nominees Issue Open Letter to CoreLogic Shareholders

The full text of the letter is below and is also available at www.UnlockingCoreLogic.com .

Senator Investment Group LP (“Senator”) and Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE), (“Cannae”), today announced that their nine highly qualified nominees for election to the CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX), (“CoreLogic” or the “Company”) Board of Directors (the “Board”) have issued an open letter to the Company’s shareholders.

Dear CoreLogic Shareholders,

We are the director candidates nominated by Senator Investment Group and Cannae Holdings for election to the CoreLogic Board of Directors at the upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”).

By this point, you have received numerous materials from both Senator and Cannae as well as the Company. With the Special Meeting quickly approaching, we wanted to write to you directly to ensure that there is no confusion about where we stand.

This election is about how to maximize value for all CoreLogic shareholders. It is not a referendum on any specific offer to acquire the Company. If elected, each of us believe we would have a mandate from shareholders to conduct a thorough sales process designed to elicit the highest bid for the Company, and to compare that bid against the Company’s standalone plan.

We are completely independent of Senator and Cannae and have no allegiance to them. We are also fully independent of each other. Each of us values his or her hard-earned professional reputation and would not compromise that by failing to live up to the highest standards of fiduciary duty and objectivity required of board members of a public company. To suggest otherwise is simply false.

If seated as directors, we would be prepared to immediately put the proxy contest behind us and work with the incumbent directors to chart a course forward. As directors, each of us would have a fiduciary duty to all shareholders. We take this duty seriously and would objectively evaluate all options and all offers with an aim of maximizing shareholder value. If you entrust us with this mandate, we will work to maximize the value of your investment.

Sincerely,

W. Steve Albrecht

Martina Lewis Bradford

Gail Landis

Wendy Lane

Ryan McKendrick

Katherine “KT” Rabin

Sreekanth Ravi

Lisa Wardell

Henry W. “Jay” Winship