 

algoWatt updating of the recovery and relaunch plan and corporate events calendar

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 16:50  |  58   |   |   

algoWatt: updating of the recovery and relaunch plan and corporate events calendar

  • Reviewed management performance in the first ten months of the year: turnover up 14.6%

The Board of Directors of algoWatt, GreenTech Solutions Company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA), met today, following the press release issued on August 4, 2020 to which reference should be made, deemed it appropriate to postpone any decision regarding the approval of the draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2019, as well as the half-yearly financial report at June 30, 2020, to a later date. This in order to be able to take full account, when approving these financial data, of the impacts arising from the necessary discussions with the creditors, aimed at remodelling and updating the certified Recovery and Relaunch Plan and the related Financial Agreement. The aforementioned update is necessary to allow a realignment of the manoeuvre with respect to the revision of the business model and, as communicated on 21 April 2020, to acquire a complete information picture in light of the impacts of the COVID-19.
The precise date of the Board meeting for the approval of the 2019 financial statements, the 2020 half-yearly report and the call of the Shareholders' Meeting shall be decided by the Board of Directors within the last ten days of December 2020 and communicated to the market with a subsequent press release, in accordance with the applicable provisions.
The Board of Directors also examined the management figures relating to the sales of AlgoWatt SpA as at 30 October 2020, which showed a significant improvement compared to the previous year's figures. Specifically, the sales of AlgoWatt SpA as at 30 October 2020, excluding discontinued operations, amounted to 11.5 million Euro, an increase of 14.6% compared to the corresponding figure for the previous year. This figure does not represent the amount of the company's revenues at the same date, in fact, not taking into account the work carried out and not yet invoiced, as well as the contribution of research projects, which amounted to approximately 1.6 million in the first ten months of 2020. This is a significant figure, especially as an indicator of an improvement in cash generation for the Company in an unfavourable economic context.

Seite 1 von 3
Italeaf Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
Trevena, Inc. Announces DEA Scheduling of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Green Light From Data and Safety Monitoring Board to Continue ...
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Highest Operating Cash Flows Since ...
Labrador Gold Closes $4.05 Million Flow-Through Financing Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to ...
Bombardier Confirms the Closing of the Aerostructures Business Transaction
European Medicines Agency Accepts Biogen’s Aducanumab Marketing Authorization Application for ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
algoWatt partner in the VPP4Islands UE project for virtual power plant and smart energy in the islands
08.10.20
algoWatt and Caronte&Tourist: "Successfully completed the first phase of the automation project of the ticketing terminal of Villa San Giovanni"
05.10.20
Italeaf: the subsidiary algoWatt launches General Contractor activities for energy upgrading of buildings with 110% Superbonus