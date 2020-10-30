 

Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Notable Upgrade Order for Body-Worn Cameras and Cloud Storage for Law Enforcement

Suwanee Police Department to continue using Digital Ally’s body cameras, in-car systems, and storage platform by placing multi-year upgrade order

Lenexa, KS, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced a multi-year upgrade order from Suwanee Police Department (Suwanee, GA). Suwanee Police Department will upgrade thirty-four (34) FirstVu HD body cameras and eighteen (18) DVM-800 in-car systems from server-based evidence storage to the Company’s highly secured .GOV cloud platform powered by Amazon Web Services.

Suwanee Police Department serves the community of Suwanee, GA, a suburb of Atlanta, GA, and has utilized Digital Ally’s complete video solution since 2008 - including the patented VuLink automatic cross activation technology that simultaneously starts a recording of the body camera and in-car system when triggered. By upgrading to cloud storage and infrastructure, Suwanee PD will be able to access all the advanced features that are not available with server-based storage, including intelligent redaction and video sharing with District Attorneys and Prosecutors.

“Digital Ally is proud to continue to be the preferred video solution provider for the officers of Suwanee Police Department and providing them with the innovative tools needed to capture video evidence,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “This order demonstrates a growing trend of our legacy customers upgrading their body cameras, in-car systems, and evidence storage platforms. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Suwanee Police Department,” concluded Stan Ross.

About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company launched two new product lines, including its non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry and facial-recognition controlled-entry devices under the Company’s ThermoVu brand, and its EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield brand. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

