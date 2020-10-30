 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 16:59  |  58   |   |   

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   Modwenna Rees-Mogg    
           
2 Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PDMR/Director    
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Albion Technology & General  VCT PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800TKJUY376H3KN16  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
           
  Identification code   GB0005581672    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Volume Amount
      £0.6885 458 £315.34
d) Aggregated information        
           
  - Aggregated volume       £315.34
           
e) Date of the transaction   30 October 2020    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Seite 1 von 2
Albion Technology & General VCT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
Trevena, Inc. Announces DEA Scheduling of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Green Light From Data and Safety Monitoring Board to Continue ...
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Highest Operating Cash Flows Since ...
Labrador Gold Closes $4.05 Million Flow-Through Financing Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to ...
Bombardier Confirms the Closing of the Aerostructures Business Transaction
European Medicines Agency Accepts Biogen’s Aducanumab Marketing Authorization Application for ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:02 Uhr
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:49 Uhr
Director/PDMR Shareholding
16:46 Uhr
Director/PDMR Shareholding
12:24 Uhr
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
14.10.20
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital