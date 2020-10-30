 

UPP Olaines OÜ consolidated unaudited financial results for Q3 and 9 months of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 16:58  |  35   |   |   

Management commentary for the 9 months of 2020

Net rental income was 1 979 158 euros for the nine months of 2020 (2019 9 months: 1 940 078). Operating profit was 1 863 489 euros for the nine months of 2020 (2019 9 months: 1 881 404). Net income was 1 031 187 euros for the nine months of 2020 (2019 9 months: 769 464).

The company’s sole business activity is to collect rental revenue, manage the Olaine property and service its liabilities to lenders and investors. Liabilities include the subordinated bonds with a fixed interest rate and the investment loan which’ rate is also fixed with an interest rate swap agreement. On the revenue side the company earns stable triple-net rental income from reputable tenants, which is fixed with medium-term agreements but is subject to indexation. Due to the economically fixed nature of the group, there needs to be major event in the overall economy or in the group's business activities for them to have significant effect on the group’s financial results.


Key indicators of financial performance and position for 9 months 2020

(in EUR) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9 months 2020 9 months 2019
Net rental income 670,298 648,560 1,979,158 1,940,078
Operating profit 635,253 636,604 1,863,489 1,881,404
Profit for the period 373,535 314,754 1,031,187 769,464


(in EUR) 30.09.2020 31.12.2019
Investment property 30,909,000 30,909,000
Interest-bearing loans 27,694,631 28,492,625
Interest-bearing loans less shareholder loan 24,746,331 25,544,325


  9 months 2020
Net profit margin, % (Total comprehensive income for the period / Net rental income) 52%
ROA, % (Net profit for the period / Average total assets for the period) 3.2%
DSCR (Operating profit / Loan principal and interest payments on interest-bearing loans)                                    1.2


Management board, supervisory board and audit committee

The management board of UPP Olaines OÜ has one member: Marko Tali, Chairman of the Management Board. The supervisory board of UPP Olaines OÜ has three members: Mart Tooming, Tarmo Rooteman, Hallar Loogma.

No remuneration or other benefits are provided to the members of the management board and the supervisory board.

Other than the management board and the supervisory board, the Group has no employees.

In 2020 UPP Olaines OÜ formed an audit committee, which has three members.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

(in EUR) Note Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9 months 2020 9 months 2019
Net rental income 5 670,298 648,560 1,979,158 1,940,078
Net rental income   670,298 648,650 1,979,158 1,940,078
           
General and administrative expenses     (35,045)   (11,956) (115,669) (43,674)
Other income / (cost)    0  0  0  (15,000)
Operating profit   635,253 636,604 1,863,489 1,881,404
           
Financial income / (cost)   (261,718) (321,850)   (832,302)   (1,111,940)
Profit before income tax   373,535 314,754 1,031,187 769,464
Profit for the period   373,535 314,754 1,031,187 769,464
Total comprehensive income for the period   373,535 314,754 1,031,187 769,464


Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

(in EUR Note 30.09.2020 31.12.2019
Cash and cash equivalents   752,089 561,474
Trade and other receivables   317,024 204,939
Total current assets   1,069,113 766,413
       
Investment property   30,909,00 30,909,00
Total non-current assets   30,909,00 30,909,00
TOTAL ASSETS   31,978,113 31,675,413
       
Trade and other payables   471,396 358,749
Financial derivatives   407,502 455,217
Loans and borrowings 6 1,064,004 1,064,004
Total current liabilities   1,942,902 1,877,966
       
Loans and borrowings 6 26,630,627 27,428,625
Total non-current liabilities   26,630,627 27,428,625
TOTAL LIABILITIES   28,573,529 29,306,591
       
Share capital   2,500 2,500
Retained earnings   3,402,084 2,366,322
TOTAL EQUITY   3,404,584 2,368,822
       
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES   31,978,113 31,675,413

Siim Sild

Director

+372 5626 0107

siim.sild@unitedpartners.ee

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
Trevena, Inc. Announces DEA Scheduling of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Green Light From Data and Safety Monitoring Board to Continue ...
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Highest Operating Cash Flows Since ...
Labrador Gold Closes $4.05 Million Flow-Through Financing Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to ...
Bombardier Confirms the Closing of the Aerostructures Business Transaction
European Medicines Agency Accepts Biogen’s Aducanumab Marketing Authorization Application for ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...