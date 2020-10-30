UPP Olaines OÜ consolidated unaudited financial results for Q3 and 9 months of 2020

Management commentary for the 9 months of 2020

Net rental income was 1 979 158 euros for the nine months of 2020 (2019 9 months: 1 940 078). Operating profit was 1 863 489 euros for the nine months of 2020 (2019 9 months: 1 881 404). Net income was 1 031 187 euros for the nine months of 2020 (2019 9 months: 769 464).

The company’s sole business activity is to collect rental revenue, manage the Olaine property and service its liabilities to lenders and investors. Liabilities include the subordinated bonds with a fixed interest rate and the investment loan which’ rate is also fixed with an interest rate swap agreement. On the revenue side the company earns stable triple-net rental income from reputable tenants, which is fixed with medium-term agreements but is subject to indexation. Due to the economically fixed nature of the group, there needs to be major event in the overall economy or in the group's business activities for them to have significant effect on the group’s financial results.