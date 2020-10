PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that it will report its third quarter financial results on Friday, November 6, 2020. The results are scheduled to be released at 7:30 a.m. ET, followed by an investor presentation and conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please call 844-419-5412, approximately 10 minutes in advance. No passcode is required to participate in the live call. Individual & Institutional Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call/event over the internet by visiting the investor page on PAR’s website at www.partech.com/about-us/investors/. Alternatively, listeners may access an archived version of the presentation call after 12:30 p.m. on November 6 through November 13, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 and using conference ID 2508219.

PAR Technology looks forward to your participation in this conference call. Please call Tiffani Temple at 315-738-0600 x 6325 with any questions.

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software.

