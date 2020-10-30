 

Total voting rights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 17:00  |  40   |   |   

 LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

OneSavings Bank plc

(the Company)

Total Voting Rights

On 30 October 2020, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights was 446,267,460 ordinary shares of £0.01 each. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 446,267,460. The figure of 446,267,460 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc
Nickesha Graham-Burrell  
Group Head of Company Secretariat                              t:  01634 835 796

Brunswick                                                                   
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                                       t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors


About OneSavings Bank plc
OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.

OneSavings Bank

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries, InterBay Commercial and Prestige Finance. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.


Charter Court Financial Services Group

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and credit consultancy and retail savings products. It operates through its three brands – Precise Mortgages, Exact Mortgage Experts and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme, Term Funding Scheme for SMEs and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.


OneSavings Bank Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
Trevena, Inc. Announces DEA Scheduling of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Green Light From Data and Safety Monitoring Board to Continue ...
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Highest Operating Cash Flows Since ...
Labrador Gold Closes $4.05 Million Flow-Through Financing Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to ...
Bombardier Confirms the Closing of the Aerostructures Business Transaction
European Medicines Agency Accepts Biogen’s Aducanumab Marketing Authorization Application for ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Holding(s) in Company
21.10.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
19.10.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
19.10.20
Holding(s) in Company
15.10.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
14.10.20
Holding(s) in Company
09.10.20
Publication of Prospectus and Scheme Document
05.10.20
Rule 19.6(c) confirmation - post-offer intention statements
01.10.20
Holding(s) in Company
01.10.20
Total Voting Rights