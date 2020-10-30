Tractor Supply Company Announces Closing of $650 Million Senior Notes Offering

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it has closed a public offering of $650 million of 1.750% Notes due 2030 (collectively, the “Notes”). Net proceeds from the offering were approximately $636.7 million, after deducting offering expenses and underwriters’ discounts. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to refinance borrowings under its senior credit facilities and for general corporate purposes.

This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, including a base prospectus, that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 22, 2020 and which is available on the SEC website. A final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering and the accompanying base prospectus was filed with the SEC on October 28, 2020 and is available on the SEC website. Copies of these documents may also be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282-2198, Attention: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 866-471-2526, Email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, Telephone: 1-800-645-3751, Email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com; or Regions Securities LLC, 1180 West Peachtree St. NW, Suite 1400, Atlanta, Georgia 30309, or by telephone at 1-800-850-7758.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

