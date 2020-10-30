Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated

a) Name Pamela Garside - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC

2 Reason for notification

a) Position/status PDMR/Director

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Crown Place VCT PLC

b) LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each

Identification code GB0002577434

b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount

£0.3114 2899 £902.75

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume £902.75

e) Date of the transaction 30-October-20