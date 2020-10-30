Eastern Bank Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Eastern Bank, a provider of banking, insurance and investment products and services, announced today that Nancy Huntington Stager will be moving full-time into her role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation, while remaining on Eastern’s Management Committee, and Kathleen C. Henry will be taking on the responsibility of Chief Human Resources Officer, in addition to her responsibilities as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and Eastern Bank.

“With Eastern’s IPO now complete, the addition of a $90 million contribution through our offering to the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation has increased its total assets to over $220 million, providing the resources to further advance our mission by delivering an even greater impact in the communities we serve,” said Bob Rivers, CEO and Chair of the Board of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and Eastern Bank. “It is an opportune time for Nancy to step into her leadership role full-time at the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation and complete a transition that was announced more than a year ago. Kathy’s proven leadership in other areas of the organization will serve us as well as she assumes leadership of our Human Resources team in addition to her current role.”

Ms. Stager led the Human Resources (HR) Division for Eastern for the past 25 years. She actively shaped the culture the Bank enjoys today and has consistently reached out to help lead change within the communities that Eastern serves. As the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation’s President and CEO, she leads efforts to provide philanthropy, advocacy and volunteer programs to support non-profit organizations across the communities Eastern serves. A champion of civil rights, economic justice and inclusion, she serves as a leading advocate on social justice issues. The recipient of numerous leadership awards in diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) and corporate social responsibility, Stager serves on the boards of several community organizations across Greater Boston, including as Board President for the Foundation for Business Equity, and has actively shaped Eastern Bank as a recognized leader in corporate citizenship in the region.