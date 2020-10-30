 

Medexus Announces Engagement of Westmount Capital and Equity Incentive Grants to Insiders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 17:30  |  66   |   |   

TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731) announced today that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the “Consulting Agreement”) with Westmount Capital (“Westmount”) to provide European investor relations services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable legislation. Under the terms of the Consulting Agreement, Westmount will receive C$5,000 per month for an initial trial period of 3 months, commencing on November 1, 2020, following which a possible extension will be reviewed by the Company. The services contemplated under the Consulting Agreement include introducing the Company to various institutional investors, fund managers, family offices and other potential investors throughout Europe.

Westmount was founded in March 2006 in Geneva, Switzerland to provide a range of capital markets and investor relations services tailored to the needs of private and public listed, including to small-cap companies with a high growth potential, and which are undervalued, mostly unknown or under-covered in European markets. Westmount is owned by Robert E. Seguin and is arm’s length to the Company. As of the date hereof, Westmount does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Equity Incentive Grants

The Company also announced today that, on October 1, 2020, the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) approved the issuance of 24,000 performance share units (“PSUs”) and 48,000 stock options (“Options”) to each of Michael Adelman, General Manager, U.S. Operations, and Michael Pine, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, such PSUs and Options issued under the Company’s 2018 omnibus equity incentive plan (the “Plan”). The PSUs and Options have each been granted on a one-time basis with an effective date of May 22, 2020 for Mr. Adelman and September 21, 2020 for Mr. Pine, respectively, coinciding with the date of their respective appointments to their current roles and with the goal of aligning their compensation incentives with the long-term interests of the Company and its shareholders.

Seite 1 von 2
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
Trevena, Inc. Announces DEA Scheduling of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection
Labrador Gold Closes $4.05 Million Flow-Through Financing Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to ...
Conduent Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center - Customer Experience Services Reports
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Green Light From Data and Safety Monitoring Board to Continue ...
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Highest Operating Cash Flows Since ...
Bombardier Confirms the Closing of the Aerostructures Business Transaction
European Medicines Agency Accepts Biogen’s Aducanumab Marketing Authorization Application for ...
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...