Medexus Announces Engagement of Westmount Capital and Equity Incentive Grants to Insiders

TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731) announced today that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the “Consulting Agreement”) with Westmount Capital (“Westmount”) to provide European investor relations services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable legislation. Under the terms of the Consulting Agreement, Westmount will receive C$5,000 per month for an initial trial period of 3 months, commencing on November 1, 2020, following which a possible extension will be reviewed by the Company. The services contemplated under the Consulting Agreement include introducing the Company to various institutional investors, fund managers, family offices and other potential investors throughout Europe.



Westmount was founded in March 2006 in Geneva, Switzerland to provide a range of capital markets and investor relations services tailored to the needs of private and public listed, including to small-cap companies with a high growth potential, and which are undervalued, mostly unknown or under-covered in European markets. Westmount is owned by Robert E. Seguin and is arm’s length to the Company. As of the date hereof, Westmount does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Equity Incentive Grants

The Company also announced today that, on October 1, 2020, the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) approved the issuance of 24,000 performance share units (“PSUs”) and 48,000 stock options (“Options”) to each of Michael Adelman, General Manager, U.S. Operations, and Michael Pine, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, such PSUs and Options issued under the Company’s 2018 omnibus equity incentive plan (the “Plan”). The PSUs and Options have each been granted on a one-time basis with an effective date of May 22, 2020 for Mr. Adelman and September 21, 2020 for Mr. Pine, respectively, coinciding with the date of their respective appointments to their current roles and with the goal of aligning their compensation incentives with the long-term interests of the Company and its shareholders.