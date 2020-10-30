Gothenburg, Sweden (ots/PRNewswire) - At Volvo Cars, they are known as the

company's in-house detectives. Yet they could also be called the Swedish car

maker's own CSI team, with a little twist on the acronym of TV fame.



The crash scene investigators of the Volvo Car Accident Research Team, which

celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, are ready around the clock to make

sure that Volvo Cars learns from real-life accidents and constantly improves its

cars.





"The Accident Research Team's hard work and research allows Volvo Cars to makesure that a tragic traffic accident can lead to something good: ever safercars," says Malin Ekholm, head of the Volvo Cars Safety Centre. "By closelyanalysing what has happened during each phase of an accident, the team providescrucial information on what can be improved on our cars."The team has been in operation since 1970. Whenever an accident involving aVolvo occurs around Gothenburg, Sweden, be it night or day, they quickly get tothe scene when notified. As they arrive, they start an investigation anddocument the sequence of events as detailed as possible.That means asking questions. How forceful was the impact? How quickly did theactive safety systems intervene? How are the passengers? Other questionsinclude: What was the weather like? What was the time? In what condition werethe road markings?The work continues back at the office: the team requests publicly accessiblepolice reports, contacts the driver and examines the car when possible. The teamalso tries to understand how the driver experienced the accident, a process thatinvolves the Volvo Cars Safety Centre's behavioural scientists.Finally, the team will ask the people involved in the accident to share theirmedical records, which allows them to take note of any injuries sustained. Theseare analysed by biomechanics experts, in cooperation with physicists, tounderstand the exact causes of the injury.All the data and knowledge collected is coded and depersonalised. Conclusionsfrom this research are shared with Volvo's product development teams, who use itto develop and implement new technologies in upcoming cars. The team alsoidentifies things that can't be solved today - allowing Volvo Cars to remain atthe forefront of safety development.Every year, the team investigates around 30-50 accidents in person, butaccidents happen all over the world and the scene can be hard to reach on time.In those cases and to the degree possible, the detectives work to map outaccidents with the support from Volvo personnel and emergency services closer tothe site.On top of that, the team also uses other sources of information such as publicaccident databases found globally to make sure that the necessary steps aretaken."The Accident Research Team is far from the only source of research data for oursafety experts, but it plays an important role for us to really understand thedetails," adds Malin Ekholm. "Accidents do still happen, but nowadays theconsequences are much milder and serious injuries are much rarer than they usedto be."