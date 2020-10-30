Transaction in Own Shares
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 30.10.2020, 17:41 | 50 | 0 |
Chrysalis VCT plc
LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404
Transaction in Own Shares
30 October 2020
Chrysalis VCT plc announces that on 30 October 2020 the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:
Chrysalis VCT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|
No.
purchased
|
Price paid
per share
|
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|35,520
|39.6p
|0.13%
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0