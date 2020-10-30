 

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority” or the “Company”), a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of financial markets on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Friday, November 13, 2020
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: US/Canada: (877) 501-3161 or International: (786) 815-8443
Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/573urite and will also be posted in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.PRTH.com.

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until November 16, 2020 at 11:30 am Eastern Time. To listen to the audio replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and enter conference ID number 5953513. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.PRTH.com.

About Priority Technology Holdings
 Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions. Priority’s enterprise operates from a purpose-built business platform that includes tailored customer service offerings and bespoke technology development, allowing the Company to provide end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

