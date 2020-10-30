 

Conscia first Cisco IoT Advantage Partner in the world

HELSINKI, Finland, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscia Sweden, a leading provider of security and IT infrastructure solutions, has qualified as the first Cisco IoT Advantage Partner in the world This is the result of a lot of completed Cisco IoT training and a wealth of practical experience regarding IoT and industrial networks. Conscia has also developed the Conscia DevicePortal software, which is used by both private and public actors in several countries to quickly connect and manage IoT devices in a secure manner.

- Conscia has a large customer base in, among other things, the manufacturing industry, and the fact that we are now the world's first Cisco IoT Advantage Partner is a clear signal that our customers have a first-class partner at their service here and now, says Claus Thorsgaard, CEO of Conscia Group.

- The ability to build secure solutions that allow our customers to unlock the power of the data they possess in the production networks gives us exciting opportunities for efficiency and new business models. It also means that we can take a proactive role and propose new solutions for customers in other industries, and thereby let them take part in experiences and opportunities they may not have thought of, says Lars Kyhlstedt, Managing Director, Conscia Sweden.

– It is only when it is possible to connect really many devices quickly and safely - whether it is lathes in a factory or speakers in a school - that you can realize the significant potential of networked intelligence. Cisco's modern, secure, efficient, and flexible networks enable this and therefore we are very pleased that Conscia with its extensive expertise in the latest technologies is now our first IoT Advantage Partner, says Niklas Andersson, Vice President, Cisco EMEAR North.

The term IoT - Internet of Things - encompasses many different solutions for connecting different devices and things. The need for data collection from deployed units such as real estate systems, industrial units, control systems or equipment in healthcare has traditionally often been handled completely separated from classic IT. Proprietary protocols and requirements for how, for example, locks, industrial robots or X-ray machines need to communicate often result in one unique solution per need.

